Ghanaian forward Joseph Painstil starred for Los Angeles Galaxy as they reached the final of the Western Conference of Major League Soccer.

The Black Stars forward scored a brace on Sunday evening at the Dignity Health Park as the five-time MLS champions cruised to a 6-2 victory over Minnesota United.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Califonia-based club in February, has been a key cog in Greg Vanney's side and was in devastating form last night.

Painstil netted the first of his double in the 37th minute to give LA Galaxy a 3-1 lead after Gabriel Pec and Dejan Joveltic had scored in the opening 20 minutes, as reported by CBS News.

Ghanaian-Italian forward Kelvin Yeboah struck twice in the first half for Minnesota United, and the scores were 3-2 at the break.

However, in the second half, LA Galaxy were rampant as Pec, Paintsil, and Joveltic each added a strike to secure a 6-2 victory.

Paintsil has now scored three goals in three matches in the post-season, adding to the ten he scored in the regular campaign.

Painstil excited after thumping win

The Ghanaian forward praised his teammates for a resounding victory against Minnesota as they prepare for Seatle in the final.

"Things are really a little bit changed because of the way we press; as you can see today, everybody got really hungry to win this game, even though we had a long break. But we were really focused, and we came together, even in training; everybody is pushing everyone to do what he needs to do and attack and everything,' he said, as quoted by LA Galaxy's official website.

"I think with the individual and with the connection of the team, that makes it possible today because everybody fights for every ball, and it was really amazing that we came out with this great score.”

