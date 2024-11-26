Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has suffered a serious injury and will be on the sidelines for a long time

The Black Stars right-back picked the injury during the Ligue 1 game between Stade Rennais and Lille

He becomes the second Ghanaian player to suffer an ACL injury within the past week, joining Fatawu Issahaku

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu will miss the rest of the season after picking up an injury while playing for Stade Rennais in the Ligue 1 game against Lille.

The Ghana international landed awkwardly in the 18th minute of the match, tearing the anterior cruciate ligaments in his left knee.

Seidu, who had missed the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger due to a knock, will be out for six to nine months.

Alidu Seidu suffers an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will miss the rest of the season. Photo: Philippe Lecoeur.

"Starting this Sunday against LOSC, Alidu Seidu had to come off injured after 18 minutes of play. The tests carried out today, unfortunately, confirmed a rupture of the cruciate ligament in the left knee," wrote Stade Rennais on social media, confirming the defender's injury.

"Good luck, Alidu. All of Stade Rennais FC is with you. Come back to us even stronger."

The 24-year-old has been a key figure at Rennais since joining them in January 2024 from Clermont Foot.

Seidu was Player of the Month for September at Stade Rennais after a series of blistering displays.

He made 11 appearances in the league this season before his injury, per Transfermarkt.

Seidu's injury huge blow for Rennais and Ghana

His absence will be a huge blow for both club and country. Seidu was one of the few players that impressed during Ghana's disastrous Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, scoring in the 1-1 draw with Niger.

The injury means Seidu will not be available for the World Cup qualifiers in March 2025 against Chad.

He joins Fatawu Issahaku, who also sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the international break.

Fatawu Issahaku suffers ACL injury

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has undergone successful surgery following his injury while on international duty with the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Leicester City forward was forced off during Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola due to an injury.

The 20-year-old winger was reported to have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

