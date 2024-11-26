Former Black Stars management committee member Ernest Thompson has opened up on his time with the team

The Black Stars have failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in two decades

The former Hearts of Oak boss shared a moment during his time when the Ayew brothers were almost sacked from camp

Ernest Thompson, a former Black Stars management committee member, disclosed that ex-Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah wanted to sack the Ayew brothers from the team.

However, it took the intervention of some influential figures and a strong reaction from the then-management committee for him to reverse his decision.

His comment comes after the Ghana Football Association dissolved the current management committee after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ernest Thompson discloses how Kwesi Appiah had wanted to sack the Ayew brothers. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/ Justin Tallis.

Ghana's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification run was marred by chaos. Players continuously withdrew from the squad, and the team's leadership was tossed around by different players.

“At a point in time, Kwasi Appiah had problems with Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, and Wakaso. You remember that incident. Go back to history. He [Kwasi Appiah] wanted to drop them. He said he had dropped them. I’m telling you the truth now,” he told Joy FM, as quoted by My Joy Online.

"We [then Black Stars management committee team] said, look, because of Jordan, Andre, and particularly their father Abedi [Pele], who is an icon, if you had problems with them in the team, we plead with you to go and see Abedi [Pele] and speak to Abedi because you can’t treat Abedi’s children that way. Let the father know, and see if the father can intervene," he added.

Mr Thompson believes a good management committee could have played a significant role in avoiding Ghana's recent failure.

Ayew brothers key to Black Stars

The Ayew brothers have been key figures in the Black Stars for over a decade, playing on the Ghana team.

Jordan, the younger of the two brothers, has been Ghana's top scorer in international football this year, netting eight times in 2024, per Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, Andre, who has yet to return to the Black Stars since March 2024, has been Ghana's most-capped player.

