Dancehall star Shatta Wale did the unthinkable on the United Showbiz programme on Saturday when he decided to splash the cash on the show's host.

While speaking highly of the musician, Nana Ama McBrown indicated that she was expecting to be blessed the Ayoo hitmaker.

Shatta Wale sprays dollars on McBrown on United Showbiz; video pops up

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale, who appeared flattered by McBrown's words said the actress was making him feel like spreading dollars on her.

The dancehall artiste then requested to be giving 500 dollars to give the the show host.

When the money was handed over to him, Shatta Wale came off his seat and started throwing the money on McBrown.

Shatta Wale was seen throwing the cash on McBrown's chest - an action the show host said Shatta was doing on purpose.

The multiple award-winning dancehall star appeared on the show with showbiz pundits Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Halifax Ansah Addo and movie maker Kofi Asamoah famed as Kofas.

Source: Yen