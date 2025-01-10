Players of the Ghana U20 team have been invited to receive their cheques after an investment on their behalf matured

The Black Satellites of Ghana defeated Brazil to win Africa's first and only U20 World Cup in 2009 in Egypt

The team led by Le Havre and captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew were promised monies for their success

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The players of the FIFA World Cup-winning U20 team of Ghana have been invited to receive their cheques following the maturity of an investment made on their behalf after their success.

Ghana became the first country in Africa to win the FIFA U20 World Cup after beating Brazil in the final in 2009.

Following the team's success, the then government, led by the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills, promised each player GHS 10,000, which would be invested for a specific period of time.

Ghana U20 World Cup winners invited to receive cheques from investment. Photo: Cris Bouroncle.

Source: Getty Images

On Friday, January 10, 2024, the financial institution, SAS, where the monies were invested wrote to the FA to invite the players for their cheques.

"This investment has matured after 15 years, and the players can now collect their cheques from the SAS Office in Accra, starting from January 8, 2025," said SAS, as sighted on My Joy Online.

"To collect their cheques, players must present a valid Ghana Card for identification purposes. If a player is unable to collect their cheque personally, they can authorize a third party to do so by presenting a notarized Power of Attorney," the statement continued.

"The SAS Office is located on the 14th floor of the World Trade Centre, Independence Avenue, Accra."

The team led by Andre Ayew defeated the South Americans on penalties in Cairo.

How Ghana won World Cup

The Black Satellites were in Group E of the tournament hosted in Egypt and faced a stubborn Uzbekistan side in their first game, coming from a goal down to beat them 2-1, courtesy of goals from Ransford Osei and Dominic Adiyiah.

Ghana properly declared their intentions at the competition after thrashing England 4-0 in their second game before a thrilling 2-2 draw with Uruguay to finish top of the group.

In the knockout stage, Ghana face South Korea, beating the Asians 3-2 to set up a semi-final clash with Hungary. The Black Satellites defeated Hungary 3-2 to reach the final of the competition.

In the final, the team received a first-half red card with defender Daniel Addo sent off in the 34th minute. The team fought resolutely for 120 minutes before the game was decided on penalties.

Despite missing the first two spot kicks, the Black Satellites went on to win the competition thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Daniel Agyei.

Nigeria beat Ghana to win WAFU

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Flying Eagles of Nigeria have beaten Ghana to win the WAFU Zone B U20 championship in Togo.

Despite the defeat, Ghana has qualified for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Ivory Coast in April.

Kparobo Arierhi scored a first-half brace to give Nigeria a deserving lead at the break before Jerry Afriyie pulled one back for Ghana in the second half.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh