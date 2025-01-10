A video of Asamoah Gyan in a cheerful mood jamming to Kojo Blak and Kelvynboy's Excellent has surfaced online

The football legend's recent rants online sharing his frustrations about his career got many concerned

Fans took to social media to share their remarks after seeing the player express his joy

Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan who was recently seen sobbing as he reflected on some issues from his career has given fans a new reason to believe he is okay.

The footballer got many concerned as he ranted about the governmemt and some peple who tried to sabotage his career while playing for the Black Stars.

Asamoah Gyan established that he felt used by the New Patriotic Party who tapped him to be a sports representative for the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

Many suspected he was being groomed for politics after the party ahead of the election. The New Patriotic Party led by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia lost to Mahama.

Apart from his political frustrations, Asamoah Gyan reflected on his time in the Black Stars and how some people tried to ruin his reputation.

The Black Stars striker almost cried as he opened up about the the issues from his time as a team captain.

In the recent video the player was seen enjoying his drive as Kojo Blak and Kelvynboy's trending collaboration Excellent.

Asamoah Gyan whose known for his affinity for music danced and sang the song in his car. The video has garnered significant traction on social media.

Asamoah Gyan stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Asamoah Gyan's video jamming in his car.

@opanin_0 said:

This guy dey dance like funny face p3p333p3

@SackBontaleAFC wrote:

The song de3 more than 100 percent 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 it’s a jam

@RichmondAduse12 wrote:

Asamoah Gyan wey make i fall in love with Ghanaian football to the point where them start call me Asamoah...big up yourself legend...Because of you some of us believed in Ghanaian football ❤️🫶

@gob31gh noted:

Your verse dey live rent free for ma head inside chale 🔥🔥🔥

@7_pleroma added:

Charlie ur verse Ebe hard oo 🤦🏿‍♂️

Gyan blasts former teammates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has accused his Ghana teammates of being cowards following his penalty miss during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The legendary forward missed a penalty during the quarter-final game against Uruguay in Johannesburg that could have sent Ghana to the semi-final of the World Cup.

Gyan was heavily criticised by Ghanaians following his missed with some suggesting the striker hurriedly took over penalty duty when one of his colleagues had already picked the ball.

