A young Ghanaian lady left Ghana for the United Kingdom and went with several items from home so she would not miss home

In a TikTok video, Amanorbea showed that she travelled with several bags just so all her things could find space

Several netizens who watched the video asked questions about how she packed all her items, wished her well and prayed they would travel soon

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian lady who moved to the United Kingdom shared a video of all the things she took away from Ghana so she would not miss home so much.

According to Amanorbea, she and her husband travelled with seven huge bags filled with items they would need from Ghana.

Ghanaian lady Amanorbea relocates to the UK and shares a video of everything she took away. Photo credit: @Amanorbea

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, Amanorbea shared some of the items she took.

She started with a Bible, possibly to boost her Christian faith. Then, there were food items, pedicure and manicure sets, bathing products, and many more.

Amanorbea showed some items in the video: powdered Milk, Cassava dough, Corn dough, Kivo Pepper and curry, other spices, roasted corn flour, smoked goat meat, dry cow meat, Milo, and shrimp powder.

Other items include one-man thousand, beans, bean powder, nkatie cake, natural spices, cassava flour, aidan fruit, agushie, African soap, pepper, dried herrings, cowhide (wele), smoked pork, sobolo, momoni, seasoning cubes, Cerelac, corn husk, gari, shea butter, tom brown, sardine, chewing sponge, kako, and koobi.

Amanorbea shared a second video to show the other items she packed to the UK.

In the second video, the items she showed include earthenware (asanka), traditional slippers, Ghana flags, nail kit, hair and sewing kit, pedicure file, hair styling tools, made-in-Ghana bags, bathing sponge, earrings, wigs, beads, waakye leaves, hair nets, soap, hair accessories, aboniki, Pepsodent toothpaste, wig, and African black soap.

Someone asked her why she packed so many things when she could get some of them in the UK to buy. But Amanorbea said it was her choice to do so and expected everyone to respect it.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on items packed abroad

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video Amanorbea shared on TikTok. Read them below:

Exouzia said:

“Usually that's how it starts until after 6mths Wen the reality sets in😂😂😂😂 welcome❤️.”

NobleLady wrote:

“Interesting, I got more excited when I saw the chewing sponge, something I can't leave behind when I get the opportunity to travel. God bless your stay Dear 💕.”

Owoabrempong🇬🇧🇬🇧🌹❤️ said:

“So you came to UK 🇬🇧 😢why didn’t you wait for me to come to Ghana for my nails 💅 first before you travel,am also in the UK but I will go back to Ghana in march🤔🤔🤔.”

Moddy baeb 🍁 wrote:

“U aren’t coming anytime soon 😂😂😂.”

Pharm NharnahAdjoa💊💖 said:

“Eeii hmmm… most of these items are over there too of which you could have just changed the currency to get them 🤔.”

🍀AMANORBEA🍀 responded:

“My sister,when it’s your turn,pack what you want,don’t let what I pack be your headache.It’s called preferences.”

✝️miss.✨Del🎀❤️🦋 wrote:

“So Aboniki traveled to Abroad and I Dey Ghana😂.”

YouCAN said:

“Yes it's complete now I can sleep now after seeing the hair and nail kits🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🤣.God has just started with you Girl🥰.”

Lady orders waakye from Ghana to UK

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady in the UK ordered waakye from Ghana to be delivered to her abroad.

In a TikTok video, Akua said she craved waakye and was too lazy to prepare it.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh