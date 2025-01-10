A video of a young lady on what she expects when going out with a guy on a first date has got people talking

This comes after she explained that any guy who plans to take her out on a date must budget at least GH¢5,000

Netizens who saw the video shared varied opinions on the expectations of the young lady

A beautiful Ghanaian lady got a content creator screaming in disbelief after she opened up about her expectations on a first date with a guy.

A video that has since gone viral on TikTok showed the moment when the young lady was asked by the interviewer how much a guy should budget if he wants to take her out on a first date.

A Ghanaian lady opens up on how much a man who wants to take her out on a date should budget. Photo credit: @g.kay87/TikTok

The lady, without hesitation, answered that an amount of GH¢5,000 would be enough to take her out on a date.

She explained that the reason for such an amount was that the venue for the date would be expensive.

"The place would be expensive and we need to spend much as well."

When quizzed if she would find an admirer willing to spend GH¢5,000 on a first date, the lady, beaming with confidence, responded in the affirmative.

When writing this article, the adorable video generated over 500 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the lady's demands

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section were astonished at the figures that the lady mentioned. Others also chided her, saying her expectations were unrealistic.

Carefree Frankie stated:

"Then if your eyes were good dier then 20k o ei."

Minister Elisha wrote

"The 5,000 is not for everybody ooo aah this girl paa."

AYEW added:

"That 5000 you can start with something but you only want for enjoyment and you will still need money hahaha."

kimryan75 wrote:

"Can she see if the money is complete if handed over to her to count?"

Waist Minister Sterling:

"U can’t even see the money direct. It’s not ur fault."

kingdesmond replied:

"Why are we going to bring the restaurant home or what,Kwasiasem"

Teamroyalgh added:

"I have nothing to say."

jeffery7828 indicated:

"Wani s3 de3 yabc wasom."

Source: YEN.com.gh