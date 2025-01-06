The WASSCE results of popular Nsein SHS student Richlove Oduro have dropped

In a viral post, a young man who's friends with Richlove was excited after seeing the results

Netizens who saw the video were curious; however, many congratulated Richlove for her achievement

The WASSCE results of Richlove Oduro, the Nsein SHS student who became popular over her comments about the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), have been released.

WAEC released the WASSCE results of Ghanaian senior high school students in December.

Richlove Oduro's WASSCE results leave her friends excited. Image source: High School Africa

Candidates who have seen their results are either excited or disappointed based on their exam grades.

Many Ghanaians are curious about Richlove Oduro's results, given her controversial remarks about the Science and Maths Quiz.

In a video that has since gone viral, the host of High School Africa, @goshers, claimed he had received the young lady's results.

He greeted the message he claimed the young lady had sent with suspense but did not open it and show the details in his video.

Watch the video below:

Later, @goshers posted on X that Richlove Oduro had excelled in her WASSCE, although he did not show the results of the young lady.

See the post below:

Netizens ask for Richlove's results

Netizens who saw the video of Goshers claiming to have received the young lady's WASSCE results were curious. Many urged him to share the results in the comments section.

@iamogidigidi wrote:

"Nana drop her results."

@IsaacTw27221861 wrote:

"The Wassce deɛɛ it be like them dash marks o. How can Abena Lamio from my area pull 7As and a B3?"

@MmaaMpEHia wrote:

"I don’t know you dey do like this no happen before ..she passed. She do well …so now what ? All for bow or what ?"

@1joeboi wrote:

"Bro u’re over hyping this girl. she get head and these days everybody dey pass the WASSCE so chill. e-no be United Nations exams she go rep."

@kwabla_s95006 wrote:

"Many want to see this young lady fail but man no be God. She will make it in Jesus Name. Amen."

@IssahakuAbass12 wrote:

"Hmmm. The reason why we can't sleep."

@BrickmanBr83432 wrote:

"Casey Mitchum Thanks for always having my back, buddy. I can't wait to explore more articles by this author."

@mabr3k3k3 wrote:

"who’s she and why would you do the giveaway on her behalf ?"

@simplejherph wrote:

"The giveaway sef no do am. Richlove no dey owe anybody for here."

@Dream_chaser3 wrote:

"Can you stop commercializing on her aura?"

@yawson522 wrote:

"If he sends pics of the results and her science isn’t withheld, or showing W, it’s fake. All the students of Nsein/Kwame Nkrumah Senior High School had their Science results Withheld."

@CollinsKor81179 wrote:

"How boys wished she could fail so the can bash her left right center but the thing is Atamfo nnyɛ NYAME."

SHS student shreds WASSCE results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an SHS student was displeased with his WASSCE scores.

As a result, he shredded the results in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

The young man's video got many people on social media talking, with some laughing while others expressing their disappointment.

Source: YEN.com.gh