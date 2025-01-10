Afia Schwarzenegger's handsome son John Irvin Gieling Heerdegen, in a video that has gone viral, cruised in an expensive Honda vehicle

In the video, the light skin young man sported beautiful cornrows with a taper fade underneath them as he cruised in the vehicle with his twin brother by his side

He jammed to a hip-hop song by rapper Doodie Lo titled 'Me And Doodie' at full volume and accelerated the ride at a decent amount of speed

John and his twin brother have gained attention online, partly due to the high profile of their mother, Afia Schwarzenegger. Famous for her controversial personality, Afia has often made headlines, drawing both praise and criticism. She is a Ghanaian media personality, actress, and comedian, born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa on February 14, 1982.

Afia Schwarzenegger gained popularity from her role in the TV series Afia Schwarzenegger and has since been a consistent figure in the entertainment industry. In addition to her acting career, she is known for her bold statements and often controversial comments.

Afia Swar's son stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

joanaclassic said:

"Hi can I be your wife 💕."

Bigger than life said:

"Ur mommy Dey gyimii herself on the media! Tell her to think."

AdoyeYha commented:

"Baa e boy be fyn ooo..☺️😁"

Okyeamewaagh said:

"ANY BAD COMMENTS UNDER THIS POST IS JEALOUS AND CONFUSED AND AT THIS POINT BLEEDING IS ALLOWED OK.🤣"

Ekow Bedide reacted:

"Indiscipline 😏 while ur mom is insulting President Mahama kids.😏"

Jay West commented:

"Me and Doodie Lo❣️❣️❣️Long Live King Von🙏."

rachael_quainoo said:

"I love these beautiful souls, may God grant all your heart, desires and cheers, too long life and prosperity."

achiaabruwah commented:

"Happy to see these very handsome dudes ❤️May God Almighty shower His abundance Grace upon your life."

Shatta Wale flaunts mansion

Another public figure who has caught the attention of Ghanaians by flaunting their wealth is Shatta Wale. He recently disclosed that he had bought a mansion that cost millions of dollars.

YEN.com.gh reported that in a video that he shared on his social media pages, the dancehall star flaunted the large edifice, which had a large garage with his numerous luxury vehicles parked neatly.

The new expensive mansion had social media users calling him the wealthiest musician in the Ghanaian music space and comparing him to other rival artists they believed he had surpassed financially.

