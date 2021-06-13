Shatta Wale clashed with Arnold Asamoah Baidoo as they met on Nana Ama McBrown's United Showbiz on Saturday, June 12, 2021

During the heated exchanges Shatta Wale claimed Arnold was wearing cheap shoes (sneakers) which cost GHC2.50

Photos of the said sneakers have been trendingon social media after Shatta Wale's claim

Music star Shatta Wale and pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo have been trending on social media for hours.

This follows their heated exchanges on Nana Ama McBrown's United Showbiz on UTV on Saturday, June 13, 2021.

The two clashed on the show during a discussion on Shatta Wale's recently held State of the Industry Address.

In his address, Shatta Wale had made some suggestions about Ghana's music industry and the way forward.

Parts of Shatta Wale's speech where he claimed he struggled to pinpoint a musical genre to identify Ghana while in a business meeting in the US has been critiqued widely.

Among the critics has been Arnold who described Shatta Wale as confused and inconsistent during a show on Okay FM.

Meeting Shatta Wale for the first time after the harsh criticism, Arnold maintained his position on United Showbiz.

This angered Shatta Wale who went on an outburst and rained invective at the entertainment analyst.

Among the many things Shatta Wale said was a claim that Arnold's shoes (sneakers) he was wearing on the show were cheap and cost GHC2.50.

After Shatta Wale's claim, photos of Arnold's shoes (sneakers) found their way on social media with many people posting and making comments about them.

See photos of Arnold's footwear as sighted in Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa:

Shatta Wale sprays dollars on McBrown

Prior to the start of the show, Shatta Wale did the unthinkable when he decided to splash the cash on McBrown.

While speaking highly of the musician, Nana Ama McBrown indicated that she was expecting to be blessed the Ayoo hitmaker.

Shatta Wale, who appeared flattered by McBrown's words said the actress was making him feel like spreading dollars on her.

