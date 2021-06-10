Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International God's Way Church (IGWC) has got into the trends on social media once again.

This time, it is about a message of condolence he sent to the wife, family, and congregation of the late Prophet T.B. Joshua.

As it has been extensively covered by YEN.com.gh, the renowned Nigerian televangelist passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, after a sermon.

Obinim Sends Message To TB Joshua's Wife

Obinim who often speaks highly of Prophet Joshua decided to condole with the bereaved family and worshippers at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

But the self-acclaimed angel goofed big time as he tried to string a few sentences of English together to be sent to Joshua's people.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Obinim, dressed in a suit, stood on his pulpit with one other man believed to be his junior pastor and he said:

"I'm here to wish Synagogue Church of All Nations church members and T.B. Joshua wife and the family that in fact, IGWC, Angel Obinim's church, we are here to condolences you."

