Shatta Wale clashed with Arnold Baidoo when they met on Nana Ama McBrown's United Showbiz on UTV

Shatta Wale was angered by Arnold's criticisms of points he made in his State of the Industry Address

But after everything, the two made peace and were spotted chatting and posing for photos

Dancehall star Shatta Wale and entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo have made peace after their clash on live television.

The two were spotted chit-chatting just moments the clash which could have easily ended in a physical confrontation.

Shatta Wale and Arnold got engaged in heated exvhanges Nana Ama McBrown's United Showbiz on UTV on Saturday, June 13, 2021.

The two clashed on the show during a discussion on Shatta Wale's recently held State of the Industry Address.

In his address, Shatta Wale had made some suggestions about Ghana's music industry and the way forward.

Parts of Shatta Wale's speech where he claimed he struggled to pinpoint a musical genre to identify Ghana while in a business meeting in the US has been critiqued widely.

Among the critics has been Arnold who described Shatta Wale as confused and inconsistent during a show on Okay FM.

Meeting Shatta Wale for the first time after the harsh criticism, Arnold maintained his position.

This angered Shatta Wale who went on an outburst and rained invective at the entertainment analyst.

Among the many things Shatta Wale said was a claim that Arnold's shoes (sneakers) he was wearing on the show were cheap and cost GHC2.50.

But after everything, the two made peace and seemed to have settled whatever squabble that existed between them.

In a video YEN.com.gh sighted on Instagram blog Sweet Maame Adwoa, Shatta Wale and Arnold are seen posing for pictures with their hands around each other's shoulders.

At a point, Arnold made a fist and jokingly landed it on Shatta Wale's cheek while the musician smiled heartily.

Shatta Wale sprays dollars on McBrown

Prior to the start of the show, Shatta Wale did the unthinkable when he decided to splash the cash on McBrown.

While speaking highly of the musician, Nana Ama McBrown indicated that she was expecting to be blessed the Ayoo hitmaker.

Shatta Wale, who appeared flattered by McBrown's words said the actress was making him feel like spreading dollars on her.

