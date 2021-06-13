Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, and entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo clashed on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday night, June 12

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior, and entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo clashed on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday night, June 12.

The heated misunderstanding ensued after Shatta Wale requested an apology from the entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo after he described the dancehall musician as ''confused and inconsistent'', among other things.

Asamoah-Baidoo, however, declined because if felt he had done nothing wrong.

Shatta Wale, who appeared offended accused Asamoah-Baidoo of being disrespectful and described the entertainment pundit as a juvenile.

The dancehall artiste had indicated that Halifax Ansah Addo who was also a panellist on the show call to verify stories when they hear stuff but the likes of Baidoo blog without double-checking the facts.

The show host for the United Showbiz, Nana Ama McBrown, and the panellists had tabled Shatta Wale's State of the Industry Address for discussion when the dancehall musician denied stating in his address that highlife and hiplife are not music genres.

During his noisy misunderstanding with Asamoah-Baidoo, Shatta Wale bragged about how he has been able to make it from the street and dared the former to name any house he has been able to build since he became a journalist.

Watch the video below:

