Ghana’s Parliament has been adjourned to January 2, 2025, without the presentation of a mini-budget that traditionally follows a general election.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam did not present the mini-budget before the close of the current session. The government has not given a reason for this lapse which could cause a government shutdown.

Speaker Alban Bagbin to adjourn parliament to 2025 after the failure of the government to present a mini-budget. Source: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

Speaking to the press after the adjournment, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson expressed disappointment over the Finance Minister’s inability to fulfil this crucial mandate.

“In the spirit of a good transition, It is expected that the outgoing president, acting pursuant to article 180 of the constitution could have acted in good faith and brought before parliament a proposal for the expenditure to cater for the first quarter of the year 2025

“This was very important because the appropriation act for 2025 will not come into force on the 1st of January 2025. Sadly President Akufo Addo planned to leave the public service uncatered for in the first quarter of the year, 2025.

“However let me give assurance to the people of Ghana and all stakeholders that the NDC government will take office on 7th January 2025, and we will act with dispatch to cater for expenditure for the first quarter of the year 2025.”

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, attributed the Finance Minister's inability to present the 2025 Mini budget to what he deems the minority group's lawlessness.

However, he assured that the Finance Minister will lay out the expenditures in advance of appropriation when the house resumes on January 2, 2024.

The minimum budget is a constitutional requirement designed to provide a fiscal outlook for the upcoming year. It was expected to address key economic issues, including revenue mobilization, expenditure priorities, and strategies for fiscal consolidation before the next administration takes over.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh