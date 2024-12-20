A young Ghanaian man has shared a heartbreaking tale of his struggles with betting addiction

George said his quest to earn quick money landed him into becoming addicted to Aviator, a crash betting game

This addiction, he confessed in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah, has ruined his life in several ways than he ever envisaged

A 32-year-old Ghanaian man, identified as George, has opened up about his addiction to betting.

Speaking to Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, George said that betting is emotionally, psychologically, and financially draining.

A 32-year-old Ghanaian man confesses to stealing over GH¢150,000 from his boss to play Aviator. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Due to his betting addiction, the young man stated that he was unable to save, adding that a large chunk of his monthly salary goes towards it.

The young man, who is currently in therapy to get his life back on track, confessed to stealing a whopping GH¢150,000 from his boss to play Aviator bet.

Betforx, one of the popular betting sites, describes Aviator as a fast-paced crash game where players bet on the outcome of a multiplier value that climbs higher and higher until it crashes.

However, according to George, the crash game is very addictive, evil, and difficult to quit.

"You can't stop. Aviator makes you like a madman who is actually carrying debris or refuse to put it in a certain place. The only difference between you and the man is probably, that you have where you sleep but they [the madmen], they keep roaming. In your mind, you have this money that you want to go for, but you never get it," he said.

"It's evil, it will drain you, it will make you not see money as money. You will see it as numbers. So when you are losing it, you don't care," he added.

Ghanaians react to George's video

After excerpts of George's interview with Nana Aba Anamoah dropped on social media, some Ghanaians who chanced on the video shared their views.

@skkutu said:

"Ouch, hope he’s leant his lessons tho."

@nana_owusu_PR also said:

"I have a lot to share about betting."

@DarrylWorld commented:

"You should not try to get close to the aviator game or else you will get addicted like mad."

Church elder loses GH₵80k to betting

In a related story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian church elder lost GH₵80,000 to sports betting.

Speaking to Giovani Caleb on the 3FM drive time show, he said he was introduced to it by a friend and since then it had been difficult for him to quit.

As a result of his addiction, the church elder stated that he had lost his three houses, and cancers and depleteding his wife's savings.

