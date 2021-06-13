- Residents of Bortianor are developing cracks on their walls due

- These residents say construction works by Chinese firm, Sunda Ltd, is the cause

- The development, they say, is causing artificial earthquakes

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Concerns are being raised by residents of Bortianor, Redtop and Westhills City over the construction works of Chinese firm, Sunda Ghana Limited.

The residents have told Joy News that the deep-ground construction works of the Chinese-owned company is causing artificial earthquakes and earth tremors.

Fear grips Bortianor residents as construction works by Chinese firm strikes artificial earthquakes (Photo: UGC)

Source: UGC

“In the course of their construction works, they have been blasting a rocky area which used to be a stone quarry, in an apparent attempt to level the ground for construction works to begin,” he said in a press statement, dated June 13.

Fear grips Bortianor residents as construction works by Chinese firm strikes artificial earthquakes (Photo: UGC)

Source: UGC

“Buildings are cracking, walls are being weakened, fear and panic being caused to residents of especially WESTHILLS CITY.”

Meanwhile, all efforts by residents to get authorities halt construction works have proven futile.

In other stories.

Former President, John Kufuor, has waded in the “FixtheCountry” debate. He is disappointed at the “forgetfulness” of supporters of the social advancement campaign arguing that so many development is ongoing across the country.

MyNewsGH in a report states that the former president in an interview with Accra FM was of the view that it will take some time for Ghanaians to experience the change and development they so long for and that the country can’t be fix by a magic wand.

“There is forgetfulness on the side of human beings. When we have been able to fix all the problems in the country that someone will rally behind that fact to call for the nation to be fixed? We are building,” he is quoted as stating in an interview with Angel FM.

The former president went on to say that; “if someone comes to say fix it like there is some magic wand used in fixing the country then I will say that is party politics. We need to take out time and also plan”

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh