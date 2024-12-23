A video of a Black American girl sharing her experience attending a Ghanaian Senior High School

She completed six weeks at the Leklebi Senior High School and shared the good, bad and ugly from the campus

Netizens who saw the video of the lady sharing her experience expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

A young Black American girl named Gia has shared insight into her schooling experience in a Ghanaian senior high school.

In a viral TikTok video, she opened up about the good, bad, and bitter from her six weeks at Leklebi Senior High School in the Volta Region.

She shared her experience with her mum and noted that she was given a cold but interesting welcome upon arriving at the school, where she was made to carry her chop box and run with it.

She noted that while this might seem like subtle bullying, it was also a time-honoured tradition for seniors to initiate new students.

Additionally, she had a lovely school mother who was also the school's Chaplain.

According to her, her school mother made school life a bit easy for her since she washed and ironed for her sometimes. One of her 'problems' was her school dad, who kept disowning and reowning her.

Another highlight of her school experience was how she was introduced to the language of her new community.

She noted that before commencing her SHS education, she did not understand and could not speak Ewe, although her mates and seniors introduced her and are teaching her the language.

Netizens react to Gia's Ghanaian SHS story

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady telling her mum about her boarding house experience expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Some also shared details about their SHS experiences.

@senyedem19 wrote:

"Wow, Leklebi senior high school, that's my alma mater."

@yhaarhfaraday wrote:

"Leklebi? Wow my paternal grandmother’s hometown."

@Shata boy manaa wrote:

"I’m here in Volta here schooling."

@Nana Fiakumah wrote:

"Interesting am Togbe fiakumah the 6th chief from Leklebi Dafor I just love hearing all this, please where you from."

@nanaford wrote:

"I’m curious to know how she got that school volta region ?? Considering Grade A schools in accra or in Volta itself like Ola girls n co."

