Dr Stacy Mawuenam Amewoyi, a Ghanaian woman based abroad has been honoured with a PhD for her humanitarian work

The young woman received the honorary degree from the Kingdom University at Florida in the US

Dr Stacy Mawuenam Amewoyi is an award-winning author of many publications who uses proceeds from her books to support the less-privileged

A Ghanaian woman, Dr Stacy Mawuenam Amewoyi's remarkable act of service to humanity has been recognised abroad.

Dr Stacy Mawuenam Amewoyi was honoured with a doctorate in Executive Leadership by Kingdom University at Florida in recognition of philanthropic works over the years.

Top US university honours Dr Stacy Mawuenam Amewoyi, a Ghanaan lady, with a doctorate degree for her humanitarian works. Photo credit: Dr Stacy Mawuenam Amewoyi.

The young woman, who is an award-winning author, has touched many lives in Ghana and overseas with her philanthropic works.

She recently put smiles on the faces of some orphans at the Hopeway Ministries Church in Accra.

The donation took place on the sidelines of the launch of newly published three books.

Titles of the three books are; Victim Of Circumstances, We Lead While We Bleed: The Coat of Many Colors, Victim of Circumstances, and How Could I Have Known.

Dr Stacy donates proceeds from her books

Dr Stacy Mawuenam Amewoyi donated significant portions of the proceeds from the sales of her three books to the orphanage.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the philanthropist emphasised the importance of giving back to society and fostering and motivating the future generation.

These, she said, resonate with the themes of her newly released novels.

Her charity works are executed under the Stacy M Foundation, which focuses on bringing innumerable amounts of hope to people by addressing important social concerns in Ghana and across the rest of the world.

"Every book, every donation is my act of service towards the betterment of everyone especially the less privileged," she said.

Dr Stacy Mawuenam Amewoyi said she hopes to inspire change and make a difference in people's lives with her extraordinary philanthropic work with a special commitment to education.

The Ghanaian woman has more than 30 books to her name and uses the proceeds to support the underprivileged in society.

