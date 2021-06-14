Suspected armed men have attacked and robbed a bullion vehicle at Korle-bu

Information reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that suspected armed men have attacked and robbed a bullion vehicle at Korle-bu.

In the process, a policeman and an eyewitness to the robbery incident were shot dead by the armed men.

In a report filed by JoyNews, an eyewitness said the police officer was providing security for the van.

The driver of the van however sustained severe injuries as he also had his fair share of attack from the armed robbers.

According to the report, the van which was carrying an unknown amount of cash was trailed by some men in a taxi and on a motorbike popularly called ‘okada’.

When the van reportedly got to a less crowded place, the robbers opened fire on them indiscriminately, killing the police officer on board on the spot.

The driver of the bullion vehicle is, however, receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital while the dead have been taken to the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

