2 suspected kidnappers smoked out of their hideout at Lapaz

Two suspected kidnappers have been smoked out from their hideout in Lapaz for holding a victim hostage against his will

The suspects, Abdul Saeed and Kudjo Akorlor, were arrested and the victim whose name has been withheld was released.

According to a report filed by StarrNews, prior to their arrest, the suspects had demanded and been paid one thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc 1,000.00) by the victim’s elder sister.

The payment was reportedly done through mobile money transfer and still demanded more money before the victim was released.

The complainant called the Police who managed to arrest the suspects from their hideout and the victim rescued.

The Police in a statement encouraged the public to report criminal cases and partner with them to curb crime.

In other news, three illegal miners have been each sentenced to 15 years imprisonment and also fined GH¢240,000 each for undertaking small-scale mining operations without a license.

The three, Joseph Donkor, 40, Joseph Paul, 27, and Charles Ewusi, 27, were jailed on two counts of mining without license and conspiracy to commit crime.

According to a Graphiconline report, the convicts are a farmer and two unemployed young men, all residents at Alabankata, near Cape Three Points, in the Ahanta West District in the Western Region.

They were caught in the act of illegally mining for gold in a forest reserve on February 16, 2021 during an operation by a team from the Regional Forestry Commission.

