Kwame A-Plus has taken a swipe at the government and the police following the shooting of a policeman at Korle Bu in a bullion van robbery attack.

A-Plus, in reacting to the sad death of the policeman who has come to be known as Constable Emmanuel Osei, said it was sad that personnel of the Ghana Police Service do not have bulletproof vests.

He went on to chide the police and said instead of helping to get the country fixed, they were sitting unconcerned.

His Twitter post read:

"Police don't have bulletproof vests but you want to purchase bulletproof curtains for parliament. The police too won't support the people to force the government to fix the country. See how you are dying. We all dey inside. My condolence to the families of the deceased."

