A lady got many screaming in a video that was shared online as she displayed her dancing skills with legwork moves

The legwork wasn't just the normal one, hers was fast and she added some not-so-simple moves to it

The popular dance which originated in Nigeria has transcended the shores of the country as it continues to appeal to people from different walks of life

A young lady has further proven that Nigeria is home to great dancers who make dance seem easy. She could be seen in a heartwarming video displaying amazing dancing skills.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the young lady could be seen dancing so effortlessly as she wowed the audience with her fast legwork moves.

The young lady's legwork got her audience screaming excitedly. Photo credit: @kingtundeednut

The audience could be heard screaming as Bella Shmurda's Cash App blared from speakers while the lady showed the stuff she was made of.

Sharing the video, Tunde Ednut wrote:

"Aaaaaaaaah! This lady Dey dance Oooo! Score her dance over 10."

Who is this lady?

YEN.com.gh couldn't ascertain the identity of the lady as she wasn't tagged in the video. But whoever she is, she obviously has a promising future as a dancer if she considers dancing as a profession.

What are people saying?

@yetundebakare said:

"Legwork that went to Harvard."

@paulcleverlee commented:

"Juju don dey enter this dance thing."

@iam_frush wrote:

"I love girls that can dance until you take them to where they should just sit down and vibe then they stand up and start doing leg work and focus."

