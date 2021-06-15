Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, the former HIV Ambassador at the Ghana AIDS Commission says she has no HIV in her blood anymore

Explaining why she still tested positive, Joyce mentioned that the tests are run for antibodies and not the virus themselves

Joyce has lived with HIV for nearly two decades but still looks hale and hearty

Former HIV Ambassador at the Ghana AIDS Commission, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has explained that she has not had any viral load of HIV in her blood for several years now.

Speaking to the issue on Kofi TV, Joyce said this has been the case because she learned a lot about the disease and took every precaution seriously in order to keep the disease under control.

However, Joyce made it clear that her blood still tests positive for HIV because the test is not conducted for the virus itself but rather the antibodies.

In her own words,

"When I post my HIV documents on social media, you'll see that the viral load is 0%, which means I don't have any in my blood. So people interpret that to mean I am negative."

However, she conjectured,

"The test that is run checks for what is called antibodies. Antibodies are produced by the body to fight HIV when it enters the blood. So it remains even if the viral load goes to zero."

According to Joyce, she got infected with HIV when she was only 19 in 2003, and nearly two decades later, she is still fit as a fiddle.

Watch the full interview below:

