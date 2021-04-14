Dr Richard Kofi Asiedu has posed alongside his customised Rolls Royce 2021 and Bentley 2021 whips

The deluxe cars are reported to be worth $311,900 and $245,000 each

Dr Asiedu is the chief executive officer of Saint Andrews Group of Schools and Companies

Ghanaian business titan and millionaire, Dr Richard Kofi Asiedu, has posed alongside his newly acquired 2021 Rolls Royce and Bentley whips.

The chief executive officer of Saint (St) Andrews Group of Schools and Companies is used to treating himself to expensive gifts.

Dr Asiedu is making the trends after he was spotted posing in front of his garage with the line-up of luxurious vehicles.

The native of Agona Kwanyako in the Central Region is the owner of a dozen schools and businesses, including the St Andrews SHS in Assin Fosu, St Andrews SHS in Dunkwa-on-Offin, St Andrews in SHS Mankessim, Ultimate Remedial college and Rich FM, an affiliate station to Peace FM, and others flourishing ventures.

Dr Asiedu who also owns expensive exotic and deluxe cars posed for the camera beside two of his plush rides.

The prize of the 2021 Rolls Royce is worth $311,900 while the Bentley is estimated between $177,000 - $245,000.

The photo of the renowned businessman posing beside his expensive cars with customised number plates has made the trends and gathered reactions on social media.

