Madam Emma Florence Yaa Adinyira Amedahe, the former lady-in-waiting to Dr Kwame Nkrumah's wife, Fathia, has been interviewed concerning the former president's overthrow.

In the footage shared by JoyNews, the lady who is now aged mentioned that if Dr Kwame Nkrumah had not been taken off in a coup, Ghana would have been in a better state of development than it is today.

"The coup cut short so many developmental projects," she stated in the video.

Madam Florence added that because of this, she hates to hear the name of General Kotoka, one of the men who led the movement to take down Nkrumah from his presidency.

Speaking with indignation drawn all over her face, the old lady further described how she suffered during the coup as one of the workers at the statehouse.

"The soldiers brought me out as the only female worker among a lot of men and beat me mercilessly. They would slap me and kick me to each other like football. One of them even used a lighter to burn my skin off. I was left in excruitiating pain", she recalled.

