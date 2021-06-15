Popular Ghanaian policewoman, Ewurama Police, has shared her thoughts on the incident of Emmanuel Osei getting shot by armed men

According to Ewurama, police officers like herself are in the business of protecting the lives of people who sometimes want them dead

She, however, indicated that none of these happenings will stop them from continuing to serve their country

Ewurama Police, a popular Ghanaian police officer who is also known for her music career and many philanthropic works, has commented on the trending report of a policeman getting shot by armed robbers.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, the officer, Emmanuel Osei, died when a bullion van he was guarding was attacked by armed men in the Korle-Bu area.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ewurama said that since the incident happened, she has been disturbed and is yet to get her sound mind fully restored.

The singer further commented that as police officers, their job involves protecting the lives of people who sometimes wish that they die in return.

"Protecting the people who wish us dead is our core business. This is who we are! But the more those criminal minds attack and kill our men, the more emboldened we become to deliver our core mandate given to us under the constitution," she said.

Ewurama police added in conclusion that:

We are down, But not Out!!! We get Ambushed, killed, attacked, spit at and called names, yet still, we will not give up.

Meanwhile, the family of Afia Badu, one of the victims of the bullion van robbery incident near the Korle-Bu area at James Town in Accra, have reacted to the incident.

The mother of Badu and other family members have expressed shock at the unfortunate fate that has befallen her.

Badu was shot dead by robbers who attacked a bullion van at the Adedenkpo Timber Market on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Following the news of the robbery incident and the shooting, details and a photo of the slain officer have popped up.

