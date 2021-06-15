An American woman has taken to her Instagram account, sharing the moment her groom checked his phone on their wedding day

The shocking moment has been captured on film, and in the last 4 years of their marriage has since gone viral

Mzansi social media users had a few mixed reactions to the clip with many questioning the grooms distracted behaviour

We all know weddings are a special day for any couple, but one bride certainly had her big moment ruined by one very distracted groom.

This groom is definitely in the doghouse. Images: @taylor.loren/Instagram

Source: UGC

Taylor Loren shared her captivating tale in a TikTok video which has since gone viral. In the clip, her groom-to-be looks on at his wife for a few moments before he shockingly checks his phone.

Loren took to Instagram to celebrate her anniversary with the ditsy man.

"Ironically his biggest complaint about me is that I’m on my phone too much. 4 years married to this babe who makes me laugh every single day. love you baby!!" she captioned her video

Social media reactions

Many social media users simply laughed the groom's silly reaction off, while others had a few harsher words to share.

Check out some of the mixed reactions below:

vanessamaartens1 said:

"I would have turned around and walk away!"

lindsaysganga said:

"This is hilarious and my husband would 100% agree hahaha"

anniekshaffer said:

'Holy sh*t. Cringe. I’d be so disappointed if this happened to me. To not be present in the moment. We are on our phones all the time. You can’t chill for a few minutes? What is this generation!?!?"

charmingpreppylife said:

"How much were the medical bills after you strangled him? Mine would have been astronomical"

deonnahcarolus said:

"I know he was taking a pic of you but damn...the timing. That’s what photographers are for! Lol"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a beautiful South African bride is taking no-nonsense in her new marriage and she means it. In various video clips shared online, the young woman declares all her wants and needs while giving a speech at the wedding reception.

An independent queen

In the speech, the 'blushing' bride makes it clear that she will not be financially dependant on her new husband as she came into the marriage with her own money. She then goes on to say that her independent nature demands respect and honesty from her hubby.

She also makes it clear that she will not allow a second woman to join the marriage because this is not in her nature.

People are divided

While many social media users absolutely loved that she was speaking her mind so freely, others wondered whether or not she had hidden intentions. Read a few of their interesting responses to her speech below:

@TsakkyM said:

"Sometimes we need to do it, u haxa thwii ku va nga ha vulavuli. Although I wouldn't do that but sometimes its necessary."

@Mopediiii said:

"Yoh bathong this woman."

@Paballo_realm2 said:

"It was at this moment when I realised the nigga is sorted. 'I am the only wife,' he was like, 'Danko! Italiano'!"

Source: Yen