College basketball player, Chantrell Frazier, has become the first Black woman to earn a doctoral degree in Biochemistry at Florida International University

The 28-year-old Tampa native received her bachelor's degree at an HBCU, that is Savannah State University

Frazier will now join the faculty at Framingham State University in Massachusetts as a Postdoctoral Teaching Fellowship in Chemistry

Student-athlete, Chantrell Frazier, has made history as the first Black woman to earn a doctoral degree in Biochemistry at Florida International University.

Frazier, 28, began her college journey at Historically Black College or University (HBCU), where she earned her bachelor's degree to give her the proper foundation to prepare her for graduate school.

It was also the same reason that inspired her to attend Savannah State University (SSU), according to Atlanta Black Star.

After making history, Frazier looks forward to continuing her studies at a postdoctoral teaching fellowship at Framingham State University in Massachusetts.

The trailblazer plans to become a chemistry professor and champion the next generation of STEM leaders.

