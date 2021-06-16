A young Nigerian man, David Adesina, has said that he loved sports more than books while he was in school

David advised physically challenged people like him not to limit themselves to fit what other people in the society think of them

The young man stated there are many disabled people who are exploring their strength and making waves on the international scene

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A physically challenged Nigerian man, David Adesina, has taken to his LinkedIn page to say that nothing should limit one from chasing their dreams.

Telling his story as a person living with a disability, David said that everybody thought that due to his condition, he would have the full time to focus on his books and come out in flying colours.

The young man urged people to go after their dreams irrespective of their limitations. Photo source: LinkedIn/David Adesina

Source: UGC

I like sports than books

The young man said the reverse was the case as he got more excitement from activities outside the classroom.

He revealed that he was more inclined towards sports as he was the chief supporter of his sport houses in secondary school, always showing up for their training sessions.

David said he never participated in sport because he did not think he could do it and people never gave him a chance.

Never conform, just live

He, therefore, used his life as an example, saying people should not conform to societal norms because they are physically challenged.

A part of his post read:

“People are making waves internationally simply based on the disabilities they have & I think you can also. Simply look for your happy place & build on it to make one, two, six, ten more persons happy also. THE WORLD NEEDS YOU. DON'T DULL US.”

We compiled some of the reactions to his post below:

Paul Eze said:

"Congratulations bro... I remember you at FAJ Hall that year."

Olubusayo Ajumobi said:

"Well done David. The sky is your starting point."

Blessing Oluwalusi said:

"Deep. Thanks for sharing. You are doing so well David. Thank you for not looking down on yourself. You keep winning."

Mauvivi Kuponu said:

"Thanks for sharing."

A man blessed many

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Michael Showunmi demonstrated that one does not have to be well-to-do physically to make another person smile. The maths teacher surprised two kids as he paid their school fees.

Michael said he had visited his primary school and informed the school's principal that he desired to pay the fees of two challenged students.

It was then he came in contact with Timi and Fridause, two students who were struggling to pay their school bills.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen