A physically challenged man, Michael Showunmi, has been putting smiles on parents' faces for days now

The man recently revealed how he helped with the school fees of two brilliant students as their parents rejoiced

Many people on LinkedIn thanked the man for his help as they prayed that God will keep blessing him more

A kind man, Michael Showunmi, has put smiles on many people’s faces by solving their financial issues.

The man who is physically challenged paid the school fees of two students, Oyeyinka David, and Badmus Rodiat.

The man said Rodiat's mother was really happy. Photo source: LinkedIn/Michael Showunmi

The parents rejoiced

On his LinkedIn page, he said David who is basic 5 and Rodiat in JSS 1 are among the brilliant students in their classes. Showunmi revealed that when the school called David's mum and told her the debt has been cleared, the woman rejoiced.

On the other hand, Rodiat's mum thanked God as she said that she has been waiting for a miracle on how to pay her daughter’s school fees. Though a teacher, things have not been rosy for her.

This is not the first time he would be helping out with school fees. He once settled the fees of three siblings whose mother is battling cancer.

The generous giver told his followers on the platform to keep trusting God as He is able to take care of their worries.

He has done well

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reaction to his good deeds below:

Olatunji B. Alonge said:

"Thank you sir."

Dr. Charles Ituah said:

"Awesome one Michael. You are amazing."

Onuwabhagbe Omodiagbe said:

"Thank you for what you do sir, keep going. God bless and reward you."

Moyosola Iwashokun said:

"Well done champ.

