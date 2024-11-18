Renowned gospel singer Perez Musik has shared his plans to tie the knot with his fiancée

The announcement has garnered significant traction on social media as fans count down to the wedding

The singer's colleagues thronged the comments section to shower him with congratulatory messages

Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter Frank Tagoe, popularly known as Perez Musik, has ignited significant euphoria online with his marital milestone.

The singer took to social media to share photos of her fiancee ahead of the ceremony, exciting scores of fans.

Perez Musik shares photos of his fiance online ahead of his wedding. Photo source: Instagram/PerezMusik

Before he dropped the photos, Perez Musik had released a silhouette image of his new partner on social media, increasing fans' anticipation.

The Hewale hitmaker, who used to be a womaniser and a chronic smoker, recently claimed that he turned to ministry after a heartbreak.

Last year, he won the Songwriter of the Year and Best Male Vocalist of the Year, beating top stars, including Diana Hamilton, at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

In his marriage announcement, Perez Music quoted a Bible verse from Joel 2:25-26 which references restoration after suffering significant losses.

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to congratulate Perez Musik on his newfound union.

Fans and colleagues hail Perez Music

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to fans' and colleagues' remarks after Perez Musik announced his marital milestone.

donna_amoah wrote:

"😍😍😍😍it is beautiful in our sight😍😍"

luigimaclean said:

"Mawobo Hewale ampa 😂 ! Congratulations Sir"

vessel__chordrick wrote:

"Every weekend biaa na baako nam mu congratulations bro"

shelter_elinam noted:

"Awww😍😍😍😍Finally, the beautiful Aunty Naa has been revealed #y3k)ware💃🏼"

