A Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been sanctioned by the English FA after using a racial slur on his clubmate

He made the comments while appearing on TV in his home country of Uruguay back in June

As part of his punishment, the said player will miss key games against Chelsea and other top sides in the Premier League

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur has been hit with a significant seven-match suspension by the FA after using a racial slur toward his teammate Son Heung-min.

The Uruguayan midfielder’s punishment includes a hefty £100,000 fine and a mandatory face-to-face education program designed to address such issues.

Rodrigo Bentancur has been banned for seven games over a racial slur on Son Heung-min. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

The FA’s decision followed a review of remarks Bentancur made on a TV appearance in Uruguay last June.

"Rodrigo Bentancur denied this charge, but the independent regulatory commission found it to be proven and imposed his sanctions following a hearing," read an official FA statement.

Which matches will Bentancur miss?

Bentancur, now set to miss key clashes in the Premier League, will be absent for Tottenham’s fixtures against Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea, as well as their League Cup quarter-final showdown with Manchester United.

However, he remains eligible for upcoming Europa League games, preserving his presence in Spurs’ continental campaign, as noted by Fabrizio Romano.

Bentancur's performance this season

So far this season, Bentancur has been a mainstay for Spurs, clocking 15 appearances and scoring his first goal of the season in a recent defeat to Ipswich on November 11, per Transfermarkt.

His suspension leaves a notable gap in the midfield as Tottenham tackles both domestic and European challenges.

Possible sanctions Enzo Fernandez could face

In related coverage, YEN.com.gh reported that embattled Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez could be facing a 12-match suspension due to his involvement in a racially insensitive chant, as suggested by a sports lawyer.

Fernandez reportedly shared a video with racial undertones shortly after Argentina’s Copa America victory over Colombia, prompting backlash from numerous football stakeholders.

Unlike Fernandez, Bentancur has already received disciplinary action for a similar incident.

5 players banned due to racism

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh reviewed five players who were banned for racist conduct as Enzo Fernandez awaited his own ruling.

High-profile cases included Luis Suarez and John Terry, both of whom faced suspensions due to discriminatory actions.

These incidents highlight the ongoing issue of racism in football and the serious consequences that follow for those involved.

Source: YEN.com.gh