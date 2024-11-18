Three brilliant young Ghanaian students have flaunted their latest innovation, developed to address one of Ghana's pressing health challenges.

The group, as their final-year project, has built a dialysis machine aimed at providing healthcare to patients with kidney diseases

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and expressed their views in the comment section of the video

Three innovative KNUST students have built a remarkable device to address one of Ghana's health sector problems.

As their final-year project, brilliant final-year students Martin Kwarteng, Theodora Gyambra, and Benjamin Yeboah built an automated peritoneal dialysis machine.

Speaking on the motivation for the project, the students noted that they wanted to address the issue of inadequate dialysis machines in the country.

One of the three, Benjamin Yeboah, explained in a video that accessing government-owned machines is often very expensive due to the small number of dialysis machines.

Their project, therefore, seeks to offer healthcare services at a very low cost to patients suffering from kidney diseases.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail three KNUST students

Netizens who saw the video were proud of the three innovative students. Many hailed them in the comment section of the post.

