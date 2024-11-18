Sakina Adam has become a source of motivation to many after earning her first degree from a university

The Ghanaian lady from the Ashanti Region took to social media to celebrate her latest academic success

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Sakina stated that she worked many jobs to assist her parents with the tuition

A beautiful Ghanaian lady who sold groundnuts to support her education at the tertiary level has inspired many with her academic achievement.

The lady, Sakina Adam, defied the odds to graduate from the Accra College of Education, where she read a B.Ed in Junior High School Education.

Sakina Adams, a pretty groundnut seller bags her first degree at the Accra College of Education. Photo credit: @sweetkiina5/TikTok.

She was awarded a second-class (upper division) degree at a colourful graduation ceremony, which was held recently at the school's premises.

After bagging her first degree, Sakina took to social media to celebrate her academic achievement with her online community.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the graduate looked beautiful in her corseted dress during the ceremony.

Netizens congratulate Sakina Adam

After posting videos of her graduation ceremony on TikTok, netizens congratulated Sakina Adam on her achievement.

@user9838512679921 said:

"Awwwwwn. God really did it congratulations 🎉 bby girl may Allah bless ur certificate and be great dear."

@Hagia Fella also said:

"Big.Congratulations to you dear sis."

@Eliza Maame wrote:

"congratulations my dearest"

@Hajia Salma also wrote:

"Congratulations to you dear."

Sakina Adam also sold shoes and bags

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the new graduate said she did several jobs to complement her parent's support in her education.

Aside from selling groundnuts at the Offinso market with her mother on vacations, Sakina said she also sold shoes and bags to support her education.

The young lady from the Ashanti region of Ghana said she feels proud of her academic success.

"I feel happy and overwhelmed with joy for earning my first degree. This this just the beginning of greater things to come," she said.

