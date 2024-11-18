The men driving from Ghana for 30,000km around the world poured libation at the Iraqi-Kuwait border

A video on social media showed the CEO of Saka Homes, Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah leading

The CEO of InkIt Ghana Limited, Franklin Peters, explained their actions and showed Saka support

The adventurous Ghanaian men, who are on a 30,000km drive around the world, shared a video of themselves pouring libation at the Iraqi-Kuwait border.

The men were entering Kuwait from Iraq and needed to discard all the alcohol in their possession or face stated punishments for flouting the country's law.

Wanderlust Ghana members offer drinks to gods at the Iraqi-Kuwait border. Photo credit: @nowonpebble & Kwabena Peprah

It is illegal to bring alcohol into Kuwait and possess or consume it in the country.

Public intoxication or driving under the influence of alcohol is punishable by fines, imprisonment, deportation and confiscation of one's driving license.

Team Wanderlust pours libation

In a video shared on Pebble, the CEO of Saka Homes, Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah, led the libation as he thanked the gods and asked them to protect them.

Meanwhile, Franklin Peters, CEO of InkIt Ghana Limited, explained why they were pouring the libation and leaving the rest of the drinks at the border instead of carrying them along.

A caption attached to the video said:

“When you can’t crossover into Kuwait with your alcohol because it’s haram, you end up pouring libation with it.”

He said Kuwait does not allow for the entry of alcohol into the country, hence the need to use the drinks to pour libation.

After pouring the libation at the Iraqi-Kuwait border, one of the team members spun some doughnuts at the Kuwait border before entering the country.

Wanderlust Ghana team arrive in South Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the six Ghanaian men had arrived in South Africa to engage in several activities.

The men met others who had travelled from Ghana to participate in the historic drive and helped market the country.

They have since left South Africa and are driving to other African countries before arriving back home in Ghana.

