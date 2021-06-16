FDA storms Shoprite; orders immediate closure of meat section

The meat section of the Shoprite Supermarket has been closed down

The Food and Drugs Authority(FDA) carried out the exercise on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

This follows reports that they were reportedly selling thawed imported frozen chicken as fresh local chicken to their customers

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that the meat section of the Shoprite Supermarket has been closed down.

The Food and Drugs Authority(FDA) in a video sighted on Daily Graphic, closed down the frozen section of the supermarket on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

This follows reports that they were selling thawed imported frozen chicken as fresh local chicken to their customers.

Food and Drugs Authority has closed down the frozen section of shoprite Photo credit: Daily Graphic

Source: Facebook

In the video, inspectors were spotted taping the whole area of the meat section with no frozen product spotted on the shelves.

The video garnered some reactions from Ghanaians who shared their thoughts on the action taken by the FDA.

Baron Lartey said the FDA should go to the markets if what we eat is really their concern.

If the FDA claiming what we eat is their concern, then they should get to our markets across the country and inspect the meat butchery And they’ll know it should have been closed 20 years ago. They are at shoprite cos they can get some huge Cashout from the company before reopening.

Rich McCoy believes the FDA is working.

This is what we call work

Anane Adjei Jeremy said maybe they didn't pay bribe.

Maybe someone couldn't pay some money somewhere.

In other news

The Police arrested some four suspected narcotics dealers at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra region.

According to a report filed by 3news, the four were arrested on Friday, June 4, 2021.

They were conveying 892 slabs of plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs in a Benz bus with registration number GR-2913-G to Carl’s Hotel.

