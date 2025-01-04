Germany's Foreign Affairs Ministry has launched a new digital application platform to ease visa application processes

The Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, noted that the long paper applications and even longer waiting period had made Germany unattractive for skilled workers

She hopes that this new administrative revolution would make more skilled workers want to come and work in Germany

Ghanaians can now apply for a German visa through a newly launched digital application platform.

The country’s Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, described the digital platform in a press release as a real administrative revolution while announcing the launch.

Germany's new digital platform is to ease visa application processes for skilled workers etc.

The digital platform aims to ease access to necessary documents for those seeking to work, study or join their family in Germany.

Applicants can choose between 28 categories of national visas online.

The new portal came online on January 1, 2025, and is accessible worldwide to all 167 of Germany’s visa offices.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock strongly approved of the new system, noting that it had been long overdue.

She said that given Germany’s dire need for skilled workers—at least 400,000—it was imperative that the country ease the visa application process.

She said the long paper application forms and even longer waiting periods may have put so many skilled labour off from coming to Germany, but she was hopeful the new system would make the country attractive again.

Baerbock stressed that Germany deserves a state-of-the-art, modern, digital, and secure national visa process as an immigration country.

