- A gentleman identified on Twitter as Amafor with the handle @_bedge and his wife have turned Twitter upside down

- The couple shared an amazing throwback photo that showed that they had been together for a long time

- YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the most heartwarming and emotional comments that were shared in the comment section

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A young Black couple has amazed many social media users on Twitter after sharing an old photo of how they started dating, together with one showing how stunning they look now.

The picture that was shared on the Twitter account of the husband named Amafor with the handle @_bedge, saw tens of thousands of users reacting.

The married couple had been admired by many people for their stunning images but not a lot of people knew how long they had been together until now.

See the post below:

In the old photo, the man and his wife were seen in a striking pose that portrayed how enamoured they were of each other.

Below were a few of the numerous comments on the post.

Her_Excellency with the handle, @Wura_Boyega said:

I have a black skirt but I need this type, so all I need now is a top with a black on it, round earrings, bending my back so my bumbum can show, this is already my stature.... what's else?

@AdedotunAshiru asked:

Where una dey see this thing called Love now?? We never even experience one

Beautiful couple share old photo of when they started dating as students; goes viral Credit: @_bedge

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, Grace and Dzato, a couple who found each other on the famous love reality show, Date Rush, have been recorded in videos as they went on romantic outings at beautiful locations.

In a video that was originally shared by TV3 Ghana, the couple was seen travelling together, exchanging random pecks and admiring each other.

The couple who seem to be going strong by the day may probably become the first to find each other on the show and get married.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh