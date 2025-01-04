The NDC explained in a statement why Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy was dropped from the artiste lineup of the Ghana Victory Concert

The organisers noted that due to pressure from the grassroots supporters, they had to remove the Gidigba hitmaker from the artist lineup

The news sparked a massive debate on social media, with many people sharing their diverse opinions on the move by the NDC

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has been dropped from the Ghana Victory Concert due to pressure from the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s grassroots.

Stonebwoy dropped from Ghana Victory Concert

In a signed statement by the organisers of the Ghana Victory Concert released on January 3, 2025, they announced that Stonebwoy would no longer be performing at the Ghana Victory Concert.

In the statement, the organisers noted that they were responding to the public outcry from the party's grassroots supporters, who wanted the Up & Runnin6 creator to be dropped.

"The organisers of the Ghana Victory Concert, responding to public sentiment and concerns from the party's grassroots regarding Stonebwoy's inclusion, have decided to remove the artist from the concert lineup," the statement read.

The statement apologised to all NDC members and the party's grassroots for including the Jiggle and Whine hitmaker in the concert's artist lineup.

The organisers of the Ghana Victory Concert further stated that sharing the flier announcing Stonebwoy's presence at the concert was a lack of discretion.

They concluded their message by apologising to Stonebwoy and his team for the unfortunate outcome.

"We sincerely apologize to all members of the National Democratic Congress, particularly the grassroots, for what may have appeared to be a lack of discretion on the part of the organizers. We also extend our apologies to Stonebwoy and his team for this unfortunate outcome."

Reactions to NDC dropping Stonebwoy

Many people on social media noted that if Stonebwoy had been dropped from the artist lineup, the event would not have been for all Ghanaians but for those affiliated with the NDC.

Others also argued that since Stonebwoy did not pledge his allegiance to the NDC, he did not deserve to share the stage with musicians such as Kwen Kwen hitmaker Nacee, Mzbel, and others who had pledged their affiliation to the party.

The diverse opinions from social media users are below:

@badman_me1 said:

"I might be nobody but I will never in my life vote or support anything ndc again. U dropped Stonebwoy??? Ok."

@Fahy3m said:

"Is this where we have gotten to? Is this what JM is about doing? Favouritism, family and friends?"

@the_OPA1 said:

"Everybody en opinion…. Las las the decision has been made."

@bondzii said:

"Wild the power of social media."

@Paddy1Gh said:

"Dropping Stonebwoy off is the most useless decision from the NDC , who are the grassroots we are talking about here? Most of these guys are not even real NDC’s but rather setting up the party for scrutiny. The NDC didn’t win power by the votes of only the party members"

@TechtalkC said:

"This is a party event, not a government function. As dedicated NDC supporters, we have every right to voice our disapproval if we feel that a particular individual does not align with the values and goals of our party period!"

@MPKwarteng_ said:

"Stonebwoy dropped, no Wale too! When it gets to national concert, we can return to this part. For NDC victory, the likes of Nacee, Mzbel, Kojo B, Nero X, etc are those we wanna see. They entertained us during the campaign and must do so during the champaign."

Mzbel replies to critics over Mahama campaign

YEN.com.gh reported that legendary Ghanaian songstress Mzbel gave an epic reply to critics who bashed her for campaigning for president-elect John Dramani Mahama.

She wrote a powerful caption addressing critics who trolled her, saying that her presence in the campaign team would deter the former president from winning the 2024 elections.

Words of encouragement filled the comment section, with many Ghanaians commending her incredible efforts during the NDC campaign season.

