- The UN Security Council has elected Ghana as non-permanent member

- Ghana now joins in decision-making brothering global security

- The Foreign Affairs Minister says government will make good use of this chance

Ghana has been voted to be part of the United Nations Security Council. This follows years of negotiations and lobbying by government to join other temporary members of the council to make critical decisions on world security.

Ghana joins world powers to decide on peace in UN Security Council (Getty Images)

Source: Facebook

At the end of the voting process, Ghana received 185 votes, Gabon 183, UAE 179, Albania 175 and Brazil 181 votes. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) garnered three votes while Peru and Iran each collected one.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway expressed the country’s expectation to, “work closely with all the new members of the Council when Ghana’s tenure commences in January 2022.”

She added that, “Ghana will also use her tenure on the Security Council to seek for a stronger and deeper collaboration and cooperation between the United Nations and regional bodies in a manner that enhances complementarity and ensures effectiveness of coordinated action.”

Source: Yen Ghana