• A first-class graduate, Evelyn, who had to sell bread for a living after school has finally found a job

• Blogger Zion Felix says Evelyn has secured a job with a reputable company and is due to start work on Monday, June 21, 2021

• Evelyn went viral after her story was shared by the blogger telling how she studied Procurement and Logistics but circumstances reduced her to a bread seller on the streets

A former bread seller, Evelyn, who is a Procurement and Logistics graduate with first-class from the university has finally secured a job.

According to Zion Felix, Evelyn has gotten a job with a reputable company and is gingering up to start her new role on Monday, June 21, 2021.

The blogger first reported how the graduate was making a profit of 50 pesewas on each loaf of bread she sold and begged the public to come to her aid with a better-paying job.

A collage of Evelyn at her bread stand and on graduation day. Photo credit: @zionfelix/Instagram

Source: UGC

Good news trigger reactions:

The news about the lady getting a job has excited some Ghanaians and they have thanked God and Zion Felix for helping Evelyn.

Here are some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh

pearl_odoi: “Wwooowww.”

raheem_sterlinq: “Yesss.”

raheem_sterlinq: “Thank you Zion God bless you.”

dayana_nehlson: “Wow that’s some great news.”

nhyiraba__: “Bless God.”

rielamos: “Thanks Goodness.”

nanakuapapabi1: “Thank God.”

bombgossip: “God bless you.”

mutuminaa_: “Ghana is the first country to be interviewed before u get Job after completing whole damn school.”

qwame_puzzler: “Thanks be to God.”

John Paintsil's wife celebrate their anniversary

In other news, former footballer, John Paintsil’s wife, Adjoa Broni, has celebrated her husband’s birthday with a romantic video and lovely message to show how much she loves him.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Paintsil’s wife captured various lovely moments with him in the video that shows them kissing passionately, driving around, and playing in bed.

In her caption, Adjoa Broni says she cannot wait to tell their grandchildren how important the month of June is to them.

It so happens that the month of June also doubles as their wedding anniversary month and Mrs. Paintsil can’t keep calm.

She promised to love her husband always while praying for God’s rich blessings for him.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen