Former footballer, John Paintsil’s wife, Adjoa Broni, has celebrated her husband’s birthday with a romantic video and lovely message to show how much she loves him.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Paintsil’s wife captured various lovely moments with him in the video that shows them kissing passionately, driving around, and playing in bed.

In her caption, Adjoa Broni says she cannot wait to tell their grandchildren how important the month of June is to them.

A collage of John Paintsil and Adjoa Broni.

Source: Instagram

It so happens that the month of June also doubles as their wedding anniversary month and Mrs. Paintsil can’t keep calm.

She promised to love her husband always while praying for God’s rich blessings for him.

Many are touched and they react:

The video has garnered massive reactions from fans who have spoken words of blessings into Paintsil’s life:

See some of the comments below:

tadwinesgh: “Happy anniversary darling.”

priscilla_wereko: “Happy birthday dadzzzzy.”

heiressandflairgh: “God bless your union.... happy birthday Sir increase on every side. You are blessed in Jesus Name.”

candymira6: “Happy glorious day to you Mr Paintsil long life and good health.”

gurl_agyemang: “Happy birthday to my sister’s hubby. God bless you endlessly.”

kekeli_akosua: “Happy bday to my bro, much love.”

geraldine7428: “Awwwww God bless ur union.”

candymira6: “Mum pls the location for the bday party.”

curvy_woman_gh: “Happy birthday to you sir may the almighty God bless your new age.”

luxurity1: “Happy birthday to my beautiful couple ooo Dey beautiful n I luv them just like that.”

John Paintsil marries a new wife

Paintsil married his new wife after he and his former wife, Richlove Paintsil, divorced in 2014 and went their separate ways.

Not much is known about Adjoa Broni because she keeps a low profile on social media.

The footballer first flaunted his wife in 2019 when they stepped out together to attend an award ceremony.

There is, therefore, no doubt that the seasoned player and his new wife want to keep their marriage profile low, and as much as possible, off social media.

Adjoa Broni has also proven to be a fashionista following some photos and videos published by YEN.com.gh.

Source: Yen Newspaper