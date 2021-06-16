• Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, has said Ghana Police officers will continue to die because of the service’s attitude

• She said the service threw away her offer to procure bulletproof jackets for them on political grounds

• Afia said because she was labelled as a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), her offer was turned down

• Her comments follow the attack on a police officer, Emmanuel Osei, who was shot dead while escorting a bullion van in James Town recently

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has hit hard at the Ghana Police Service following the death of one of its officers, Emmanuel Osei.

Osei was shot dead by armed men when he was escorting a bullion van in James Town recently.

While many people have commiserated with the Ghana Police Service and the family of the deceased, Afia Schwar has said the police will not stop being killed.

A collage of Afia Schwar and the murdered police officer, Emmanuel Osei. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She said in plain terms that more of such deaths are about to rock the police service due to their attitude.

Afia tells reason:

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Schwar narrated that a few years ago, she had some business partners from whom she single-handedly solicited bulletproof jackets.

According to her, she brought samples of the jacket to the Ghana Police Service to test and confirm if it would be good for her to import more for them because she had access to 20,000 bulletproof jackets.

Afia said she never heard from the police till today and it was because some people thought she was an NDC member and would not want to give any credit to the political party.

With bitterness in her voice, Afia stressed that more police officers will die because of this attitude.

Many people react:

Her video has got many people applauding and praising her for “speaking the hard truth”.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

mogaloop: “I have never agreed with u more than this.”

janetoforiwah: “U have spoken well mommy.”

official_djmisty: “I like this hard truth.”

eugeneopare2017: “Dear sister always you are on point.”

eyram_blessing: “God bless you mummy.”

Bullion Van Attack:

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the attack in which the police officer, Emmanuel Osei, and a 40-year-old mother of three were killed.

Osei was reportedly shot in his head multiple times while the mother of three was pursued by the armed men for raising an alarm.

The mother and father of the deceased Osei have all spoken about his sad death.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News