Chelsea Fans Believe Enzo Fernandez Has Become Prime Lampard Since Separation From Longtime Partner
Chelsea fans have been buzzing about Enzo Fernandez’s recent form, with some controversially suggesting that his split from his partner has unlocked his full potential.
The Argentine midfielder delivered a stellar performance in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime, earning comparisons to club legend Frank Lampard.
Nicolas Jackson and Fernandez were pivotal to the win, each contributing a goal and an assist. Fernandez’s precise delivery set up Jackson’s opener, giving Chelsea a 1-0 lead at halftime.
The duo’s chemistry continued to shine as the Blues secured three crucial points.
The victory marked another strong outing for Fernandez, who now boasts five assists in his last three games—a remarkable run of form that has delighted fans.
However, a section of the fanbase has taken a bizarre turn, attributing his resurgence to his personal life.
Chelsea fans' theory on Enzo Fernandez's performance
Some supporters have shared on social media that his breakup played a role in his recent performances, implying his ex-partner may have hindered his focus.
Instead of celebrating his contributions on the pitch, these fans have dragged his personal life into the spotlight.
Fernandez's partner, Valentina Cervantes, confirmed their separation in a social media post, shedding light on a challenging period for the Argentine midfielder, per Daily Mail.
The couple, who share two children, are committed to a smooth and amicable transition as they move forward separately.
Ndidi's rough tackle on Palmer
Meanwhile, in the same game, YEN.com.gh reported that Wilfred Ndidi's reckless challenge on Cole Palmer sparked outrage during Chelsea's Premier League encounter with Leicester City.
The incident, which occurred in the 21st minute of Saturday's early kick-off clash, has caused tongues to wag.
Ndidi's dangerous lunge on Palmer’s achilles was met with only a yellow card from referee Andrew Madley, leaving fans and pundits questioning the leniency of the decision.
The Leicester star's tackle, which came from behind with little attempt to win the ball, drew sharp criticism.
