Tracey Boakye's decision to change her name on social media has stoked a frenzy about the actress's union

The actress decided to revert to the name given to her at birth after over two years of marriage

The frenzy has forced the actress to react to the rumours ahead of her third marital anniversary

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has opened up about her decision to change her name on social media.

Her decision gave way to several rumours that have raised suspicions about the sustainability of the actress's marriage.

Tracey Boakye speaks amid rumours

The actress has addressed concerns about her marriage on social media for the first time since changing her name.

She dispelled the ongoing rumours and assured fans that her marriage was in good condition.

In her address, Tracey Boakye established that she and her partner would soon celebrate their third anniversary.

The actress and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, tied the knot in 2022 after over 10 years of knowing each other. They are blessed with three children.

Fans react to Tracey Boakye's comments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Tracey Boakye's remarks about ma her marital rumours.

gifty.debrah remarked:

Happy anniversary sweetheart. God is in control. Your home is secured IJMN. More healthy and happy life together forever 👏👏❤️

whitelove_me said:

She realized she’s fading and no one is talking about her anymore so she knew you bloggers would post it when she edited her profile

trishawhyte91 wrote:

no divorce this year , we will force you people to settle ur private fights , tracy fast one der , happy anniversary in advance,

official_elisheba added:

"She hasn’t gotten enough attention lately, she needed to do something to get people talking 😂😂😂😂😂😂errrrrrrrrrrrrrShe’s smart I’ll give her that"

Tracey Boakye dances with family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tracy Boakye had been spotted in the US having a good time with her family.

Her husband Frank, her nanny and her children participated in 360 photo booths in New York while American singer Alicia Keys' popular New York song played in the background.

