Tracey Boakye Yanks Off Her Husband's Name, Speaks Amid Rumours
- Tracey Boakye's decision to change her name on social media has stoked a frenzy about the actress's union
- The actress decided to revert to the name given to her at birth after over two years of marriage
- The frenzy has forced the actress to react to the rumours ahead of her third marital anniversary
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has opened up about her decision to change her name on social media.
Her decision gave way to several rumours that have raised suspicions about the sustainability of the actress's marriage.
Tracey Boakye speaks amid rumours
The actress has addressed concerns about her marriage on social media for the first time since changing her name.
She dispelled the ongoing rumours and assured fans that her marriage was in good condition.
In her address, Tracey Boakye established that she and her partner would soon celebrate their third anniversary.
The actress and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, tied the knot in 2022 after over 10 years of knowing each other. They are blessed with three children.
Fans react to Tracey Boakye's comments
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Tracey Boakye's remarks about ma her marital rumours.
gifty.debrah remarked:
Happy anniversary sweetheart. God is in control. Your home is secured IJMN. More healthy and happy life together forever 👏👏❤️
whitelove_me said:
She realized she’s fading and no one is talking about her anymore so she knew you bloggers would post it when she edited her profile
trishawhyte91 wrote:
no divorce this year , we will force you people to settle ur private fights , tracy fast one der , happy anniversary in advance,
official_elisheba added:
"She hasn’t gotten enough attention lately, she needed to do something to get people talking 😂😂😂😂😂😂errrrrrrrrrrrrrShe’s smart I’ll give her that"
Tracey Boakye dances with family
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tracy Boakye had been spotted in the US having a good time with her family.
Her husband Frank, her nanny and her children participated in 360 photo booths in New York while American singer Alicia Keys' popular New York song played in the background.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh