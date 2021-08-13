Actress Nana Ama McBrown has begged fans to help Beverly Afaglo rebuild her burnt house

Her video has angered a section of the public with some asking her not to be a hypocrite

This comes after a video of Beverly bragging of being rich went viral

Popular actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has begged for support for her colleague Beverly Afaglo after her house got burnt.

McBrown called on members of the public to donate to help Beverly rebuild her burnt house.

She explained that for the sake of the kids, Ghanaians should come together and help her.

A collage of McBrown and Beverly Afaglo. Photo credit: @beverlyafaglo @iamamamcbrown/Instagram

Source: Instagram

However, McBrown’s words have angered fans and they have slammed her.

Many of them are of the view that the contribution should be made among celebrities because they claim to be rich.

Others wrote that celebrities live fake lives on social media when they actually are not what they portray.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

i_am_leticia: “Ah sista Ama don't be hypocrisy wae?”

ewurabenaasamoah: “This should have been amongst u celebrities not d public.”

phylwilan: “You guys should not even put this on social media. Organize money for her rent among yourselves. Your Dubai trip money. A lot of women require just 200 to start a trade in Ghana to feed their children and you guys are asking for this amount for someone who claims to be rich.”

favourbongreat: “Hmmmm I didn't wonna comment about this oo cos is very sad but Nana cant only celebrities help ur colleague? U people portray to us that u are wealthy so why is every pleading. Hmmm social media. Sorry if u r not happy with my comment but u know, thaz de truth.”

cay_poster: “Abi dis one dear you the celebs only can do it ryt.”

djopoman35: “Nana Ama pls stop the joke and get better. U guys leave ur life on social media giving pressure to others like they have not achieve anything. She must move to her other house. It's sad it's happens that way.”

classyy_sophia: “Help her s3n?she said she's very rich.”

Source: Yen