Cool grunge aesthetic outfits ideas you need to try in 2021

One of the most renowned looks from the 90s is the grunge look. It is an effortlessly edgy style that is made of several outfits put together. The most common outfits used for the grunge look include flannels, ripped jeans, plaid, sneakers, boots and chokers. The style has been around for decades and has gone through several metamorphoses to the look that exists today. Are you looking to spice up your wardrobe? You can get the grunge aesthetic to pull off the effortless look.

Grunge aesthetic outfits. Photo: @resauvi, @grungechy_com (modified by author)

What is grunge aesthetic? An aesthetic is the overall style of someone or something. For example, if someone dresses in grunge outfits all the time, that person is said to have a grunge aesthetic. There are several types of this aesthetic. There is the original look from the ’90s, soft grunge, pastel grunge, cute grunge, and indie grunge.

The grunge aesthetic would not be complete without the shoes, hair and makeup that go with the outfit. The main grunge shoes are black combat boots and canvas sneakers. Grunge hair incorporates many styles, but the common factor that they all have is that they are edgy. Grunge makeup mainly includes doing a fierce cat eye with bold eyeshadow.

Cool grunge aesthetic outfits ideas you need to try

The other grunge aesthetics are a mixture of different styles and the grunge style. Most of the grunge looks that are worn these days are soft grunge. The soft grunge aesthetic aims at finding the middle ground between the classic grunge movement and mainstream fashion.

This aesthetic and all the other variations make the grunge look more versatile and easy to pull off. If you are looking for grunge outfits to try, then check these out:

1. Plaid skirt and crop top

Plaid skirt and crop top. Photo: @resauvi

This pink grunge aesthetic is a great way to get into wearing grunge if you are not ready to go all dark. It’s a feminine look that looks great when paired with bold hair and makeup and a great choker

2. Plaid skirt and tights

Plaid skirt and tights. Photo: @grungefashione

This is another way to incorporate plaid into your wardrobe. The plaid skirt pairs well with a dark top and mesh tights. You could choose to wear this with boots or sneakers.

3. Denim jeans and combat boots

Another staple if you are looking for grunge aesthetic clothes is denim jeans. They can be dressed up or down and go great with the other grunge staples. This fashion look pairs ripped denim, mesh tights, and a crop top. The combat boots bring the whole look together and will ensure that you look good.

4. Denim jeans and a flannel shirt

Denim jeans and a flannel shirt. Photo: @grungechy_com

Another way to approach the denim look is to pair it with a crop top and top it with a flannel shirt. This look goes well with any boots and sneakers. However, for a more authentic grunge look, boots will be a better option.

5. Knee-high boots and a little black dress

Knee-high boots and a little black dress. Photo: @grungechy_com

When in doubt about what to wear, the little black dress will not let you down. For aesthetic grunge, pair it with steel studded knee-high boots. This will convey to anyone who sees you that you are an edgy person willing to take risks. A corset belt goes a long way to help with the cinched look.

6. Leather skirt and official shirt

Leather skirt and official shirt. Photo: @grungechy_com

Leather skirts are making a comeback to the fashion industry, and everyone is here for it. The skirt pairs well with everything and can be easily incorporated into your aesthetic. This, paired with a white button-up shirt that you can style accordingly, makes for a great look. This look also allows you to experiment with bold makeup since it will not clash with your outfit.

7. Striped trousers and leather jacket

Striped trousers and leather jacket. Photo: @grungechy_com

What does 90s grunge look like? If you have ever asked yourself this, then this look is for you. The original grunge look involved a t-shirt, trousers, leather jacket, and leather boots. There are many variations to this template, and this is one of them. The black and white striped trousers go well with the black shoes and jacket for a pleasing look.

8. Oversized shirt and boots

Oversized shirt and boots. Photo: @grungechy_com

Do you have any shirts that are too big for you? Another trend that has been around for a while is the oversized shirt. You can wear it with a belt that cinches in at the waist. This outfit is commonly paired with statement boots. This outfit allows you to play around with accessories to switch up the look.

9. Simple plaid dress

Simple plaid dress. Photo: @authenticallycaitlin

Are you looking for soft grunge aesthetics? A simple plaid dress is a great way to achieve this. You can choose to pair this with sneakers or boots, but that doesn’t matter since the dress is a statement on its own. This dress is perfect for a picnic date.

10. Plaid trousers

Plaid trousers. Photo: @lilmayss

Another way to incorporate this grunge staple into your outfit is to wear it as a pair of trousers. Of course, you can pair it with anything, but it goes well with an oversize shirt and white sneakers for the laid back look that is popular these days. In addition, the monochromatic effect of this look makes it easier to play around with colour when doing your makeup or your hair.

11. Khaki trousers and doc marten boots

Khaki trousers and doc marten boots. Photo: @grungechy_com

Khaki trousers pair well with almost anything, and it’s a great way to add variety to your aesthetic. This paired with a black crop top and black boots, and you have yourself a great outfit. You can make this work for a school outfit or even for a fun night out. All you have to do is pick the appropriate accessories.

12. Flannel dress and leather jacket

Flannel dress and leather jacket. Photo: @santacarlavamp

Flannel dresses are perfect for any fashion look. Therefore, they can also work for the grunge aesthetic. You could pair it with a leather jacket to increase the grunge vibe. This look goes well with either sneakers or boots, so you can pick whichever you are comfortable with.

13. Flannel dress and statement boots

Flannel dress and statement boots. Photo: @ffigs

This is another way to add grunge to your aesthetic without going all the way. You can wear a flannel dress and a sweater, and then add some statement boots for the shock effect.

14. Oversized shirt, skirt, and boots

Oversized shirt, skirt, and boots. Photo: @prolific.grunge

Another spin on the oversized shirt is to pair it with a tennis skirt and leather boots. This look is a great way to dress down. However, the shoes stand out and add a wow factor to the outfit.

15. Denim jeans and white crop top

If you are looking to start wearing grunge and ask yourself, “How do I look grunge aesthetic?” this outfit is a great way to start. The denim and crop top are regular wear and will not be considerably different from your everyday outfits. The boots are also great.

The grunge aesthetic is one of the most famous fashion cultures that originated from the 90s. But, contrary to popular opinion, this look is not all flannels and doc martens. If you are looking for cool grunge outfits, these looks are a great way to get started.

