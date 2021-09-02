Mandarin collar: 10 creative tips on how to style the oriental style

A mandarin collar is a short unfolded stand-up collar style on a dress, shirt, or jacket that starts at the neckline and typically rises vertically two to five centimetres. The length along a standing collar is straight, with either rounded edges at the top of the centre front that barely meet or overlap slightly or sometimes have a button.

A collection of mandarin collar shirts. Photo: @naiwear_men

Source: Instagram

The style is also reminiscent of the Nehru collar, popular among modern Indian men's fashion. Mandarin collars are still popular today for both fashion and practical reasons. The army combat uniform of the United States Army, for example, has a standing collar. Hence, Chinese collar shirt designs are commonly referred to as mandarin collar shirt designs.

How do you style a mandarin collar?

The mandarin collar can be worn in a variety of ways. All you have to do now is match your outfits to look smart and beautiful. If you seek a different look than your usual go-to clothes and want to up your style quotient, mandarin collar outfits are a must-try.

They are elegant, and this style falls somewhere between formal and casual use, allowing for a variety of looks. Here is how to design your mandarin collar in a few different ways.

1. Mandarin collar suit

A man in a suit. Photo: @applekumar

Source: Facebook

You can also wear a suit with a mandarin collar in any colour. Wearing a tie is not required because the shirts are designed to be worn without one.

A banded collar suit paired with a banded collar shirt will make you stand out as someone who has an excellent sense of style. The benefit of such suits is that they can be worn to any formal event, including weddings, galas, dinners, and ceremonies.

2. With a pair of jeans and shorts

A man in blue jeans. Photo: @xx_oco

Source: Instagram

Wear your mandarin collar shirts for men with a pair of incredibly comfy shorts or jeans and a denim jacket for a casual appearance, and don't forget to complete the ensemble with some stylish rubber shoes.

3. With blazers

A man taking a picture. Photo: @theamasianone

Source: Instagram

Blazers look great with mandarin collar shirts. A pair of jogger pants complete the appearance for an off-duty style that is both comfortable and stylish. Make sure to keep the top button undone for a more modern look.

4. With suspenders

A man wearing a suspender. Photo: @krrishon

Source: Instagram

Blending your mandarin collar shirt with a suspender, whether shorts or pants, is a great way to make it more relaxed. You have the option of wearing it tucked in, untucked, or half-tucked. Roll your sleeves up to complete the outfit for more movement. For a warmer weather look, unbutton the top couple of buttons.

5. Style with jeans or any trouser

Classy and casual yet stylish look. Photo: @andrewsmith_official

Source: Instagram

For an evening out or a semi-formal meeting, style your shirt with trousers or jeans. You can opt to go for khaki-type trousers and ragged jeans for those who love to look classy and trendy. All this can match well with a pair of sneakers, loafers or leather shoes.

6. Short and long-sleeved dresses

A fresh longer tropical blouse. Photo: @pedlarspeople

Source: Instagram

You have the option of wearing a long or short mandarin collar dress. Jackets, blazers, and trench coats can also be worn with your dress. You can style it any way you want.

7. Women suit

A woman in a sky blue suit. Photo: @powersutra

Source: Facebook

Like men, ladies can also opt for outfits like the turquoise women's skirt suit with a standing collar.

Women's mandarin collar shirts and jackets are frequently made of silk fabric, have knots instead of buttons, and have other vaguely oriental-inspired elements. These pieces will look great with dark denim jeans or skirts for a new, modern style.

8. Wearing it with a sweater

Aman looking stunning. Photo: @garalx99

Source: Instagram

Layer your shirt under a sweater, button it up to your neck, and complete the look with a pair of similar trousers. Of course, you can always choose a sweater colour that complements your clothing depending on the colour of your shirt.

9. For a professional look

A photo of a man in a different chef outfit. Photo: @ilifigueroa

Source: Facebook

A highly professional look is achieved through a classic mandarin collar and trim around the collar and sleeves. The design's practical aspects result in a uniform that is attractive, extremely comfortable, and functional, allowing it to be worn regularly for a demanding job.

10. Wear it as a kurtas

Pink and white foil print kurta with palazzos. Photo: @Thivyassareesbutik

Source: Facebook

You can also wear a mandarin collared kurta and effortlessly incorporate your everyday smart casual charm and comfort into the traditional scene.

While wearing a mandarin shirt or dress, make sure that you are wearing the right size. An ill-fitting mandarin collared shirt is unattractive. Because this style is so versatile, play with different looks, colours, and prints to see what works best for you.

Which collar is similar to a mandarin collar? Standing collar, band collar, or choker collar are all similar to a mandarin collar.

