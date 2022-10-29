15 stunning black female fade haircut designs that will make you look fabulous

Black hair allows for versatility in hairstyles and allows one to choose different looks. When black women shave their hair, they do it for a reason. Styling short hair is not difficult as there are multiple eye-catching black female fade haircut designs that one can try out. Some fades fit some individuals better depending on one’s hair texture and the shape of their head.

The baldie and tribal fades haircut. Photo: @baldbeautyworld and @pne_unisex_salon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The various black female fade haircut designs can be worn in both professional and casual settings. You are allowed to rock a mohawk or a more chilled sponge haircut, depending on the profession you are in and how big of a personality you have.

Best black female fade haircut designs

Any style that fits the black hair is spectacular. 4A, 4B, and 4C hair types are the dream hair types for women that are interested in nice fades and pretty designs. Here are some designs worth trying:

1. The mohawk

Mohawk haircut. Photo: @jazzfades

Source: Instagram

The mohawk has been a trendy haircut for ages. Want to feel like a rockstar? Then why not trim the sides of your head and let the hair in the middle grow longer? There is no limit on hair length for a mohawk.

Both short and medium-sized hair looks amazing with the design. You can have the mohawk in your natural hair colour or include a little razzle-dazzle by adding hair dye at the tips.

2. Jerry curls with a triangular design

Jerry curls with a triangular design haircut. Photo: @shorthairinsta

Source: Instagram

Your barber needs to have an eye for cool haircuts to pull this look. The jerry curls look dope, and, despite being a common look, they have a distinct element. The triangular cuts on the sides and back of the head are the magic that complements everything. Go for jerry curls with triangular cuts if you want to flaunt your hair design to all.

3. The Solange fade

Solange fade haircut. Photo: @solangeknowles

Source: Instagram

Inspired by singer Solange Knowles, this look is one of the popular low-maintenance styles. The haircut existed way before Solange, but her rocking the look made it trendier.

The Solange haircut will have you trim your hair to a level 3 or 3.5. A side part on either the left or right side of your head will complete the look. The Solange cut looks wonderful if you are thinking of round-face short natural haircuts for black females.

4. Wave design haircut

Wave haircut style. Photo: @planetecoiffurebeaute

Source: Instagram

You have probably seen dozens of men in your neighbourhood rocking waves. Not many women are bold enough to try waves, which should be reason enough for you to try it.

You will turn heads and have everyone admire you from a distance. This is the ultimate look if you are looking for tapered black female fade haircut designs.

5. Tribal fades

Tribal fades haircut. Photo: @kool_haircutz

Source: Instagram

A smooth haircut with tribal fades is the bada*ss look you never knew you needed until you tried it. This unique look tells you to have a chill personality and enjoy exploring. The tribal fades on the side are not only marvellous, but they also tell that you appreciate culture in your quest to look good.

6. The baldie

Bald haircut. Photo: @njam_bee

Source: Instagram

Do you want to be a baldie baddie? Go for the big chop! This haircut is extremely easy to maintain and has a go-for look if you have just cut your hair and still looking for the perfect fade. Going bald makes you carefree and gives you the freedom you so much wished for.

This haircut is, however, inconvenient during cold months and will force you to have a beanie or a scarf throughout to tackle the cold.

7. Twist outs with lightening design

Want black women with short haircuts that will not give you a hard time in the morning? Try this. Twist-outs have been a favourite black girl look. The texture of black girls’ hair makes this hairstyle easy to achieve and can serve one for weeks, if not months. Add a lightening design fade on the sides to add a little sophistication.

This cut allows you to be experimental and try different styles. When bored with the twist-outs, you can have cornrows and a different fade on the side.

8. Minimalist fade

Minimalist fade cut. Photo: @viv_barber

Source: Instagram

If there is anything like looking good on a budget, this hair design is. The curls are more visible and speak of sophistication while maintaining simplicity. The fades give life to the whole look.

This is another low-maintenance look, as long as you maintain your curls. To appear stunning throughout, ensure that you moisturize your hair and even use a bit of gel to keep the curls active. This is one of those simple haircuts with design.

9. Coloured sponge top

Perfect black women’s short haircuts fade when going to the office and dazzling when out for social events. The sponge top with an all-around trim is another popular and incredible black hair haircut.

As a woman, you feel confident and even love yourself more. A good barber will give you a level 3 or level 4 trim at the top where twists appear, and level 1 or level 2 fades on the side to achieve the overall look.

10. Tricoloured mohawk

Tricoloured mohawk cut. Photo: @puddin_n_ivy

Source: Instagram

This is for girls looking for more vibrancy in matters hair. You have had your Mohawk for months, and you love the look but want to make a few changes; the tricoloured Mohawk should be what you go for. Consult with your stylist and go for colours that blend.

11. Perm hairs

Perm cut. Photo: @nachumi710

Source: Instagram

The Perm hair is a 90s hairstyle, but it is still a bada*ss look. It has been popular in the last three decades, and women still wear by it. The perm look gives one a chill personality and makes you appear more presentable. A decent corporate look for women with short hair, and easy to style if you have your own perm or gel.

12. The high-top fade

The high-top fade cut. Photo: @zoeannboynton

Source: Instagram

The good thing about the high-top fade is that you can start with little hair, and soon your hair will grow to the length that can be described as a high-top fade. A level 4 hair is good for a start if you want to rock this look but feel like you have short hair. This is the best haircut for girls who live with no regrets. The top fade also makes you versatile with looks, as you can change to twists, combed and even curls.

13. The gel cut

The gel cut.Photo: @_thoughtsinblue

Source: Instagram

This is for aunties that still have the sauce. The gel cut works with every hair texture and is even better for women with short hair. A creative way of styling your hair will make you appear modish in formal or casual settings. Use your comb to style the wavy look after having enough gel on your hair.

14. The pixie cut

Pixie cut. Photo: @de_albert_barbershop

Source: Instagram

The pixie cut has been trendy for a cool minute now. Pixie styles are easy to maintain and the ideal look for short-haired women. Add a little colour and include waves to make your pixie a bit different. You can go for any colour: blonde, violet, turquoise, and even bright red. Just ensure that the waves are aligned when styling.

15. The high sponge

The high sponge cut. Photo: @curlsponge

Source: Instagram

The high sponge with cuts on the side makes the perfect blend. This look can accommodate women of all ages. Make it more alluring by adding a little colour either at the tips or the entire hair. Even after being styled at the barber, ensure that you use the foam sponge every once in a while so as not to lose the twists.

Some haircuts never go out of fashion, even when new haircuts are invented. The pixie is one of the hair designs that looked good on back women in the day and still looks fresh on young lasses. Most of the above black female fade haircut designs also encourage creativity among black stylists and are a way of paying homage and connecting with black culture.

